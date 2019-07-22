The following were on file at Magisterial District Judge Daniel Bowman’s office as of July 18
When charges are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial judge. Charges being “held” means a magisterial judge held a hearing and ruled that charges would move forward to the county court.
Jacob Koenig, 31, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility Feb. 26 in Mount Joy. The charges were waived to the county court.
Taylor Williams, 20, of Gettysburg, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license and driving without light to avoid identification Feb. 27 in Littlestown. The charges were waived to the county court.
Norman Lockamy Jr., 66, of New Oxford, was charged with DUI, DUI Blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent, turn signal violation, and careless driving March 11 in Mount Pleasant. The charges were waived to the county court.
Ashley Lawrence, 32, of McSherrystown, was charged with controlled substance passion violation and drug paraphernalia Jan. 16 in McSherrystown. The charges were held to the county court.
Michael McDonough, 30, of Inwood, West Virginia, was charged with a controlled substance possession violation, drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. May 18, 2018 in McSherrystown. The charges were held to the county court.
John Webb, 46, of Littlestown, was charged with violation of possession of controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia May 31 in Littlestown. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jesse Kraft, 32, of Gettysburg, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia Jan. 29 in Littlestown. The charges were waived to the county court.
Debora L. Deboard, 59, of Gettysburg, was charged with small amount of personal use marijuana, drug paraphernalia, four counts of DUI of a controlled substance, DUI combination of alcohol and drugs, vehicle light violation, seatbelt violation March 13 in Germany Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Thomas Rucker, 26, of Littlestown, was charged with DUI and DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent March 21 in Union Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Joseph Brown, 28, of Littlestown, was charged with DUI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and driving an unregistered vehicle Feb. 21 in Littlestown. The charges were waived to the county court.
Amber Cooper, 32, of Hanover, was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content higher than 0.16 percent and two counts of signaling violations April 13 in Conewago. The charges were waived to the county court.
Kristen Carbaugh, 25, of Fayetteville, was charged with DUI with a blood alcohol content between 0.08 and 0.10, a lane violation, careless driving, and reckless driving Feb. 9 in Germany Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Timothy Cook, 60, of Littlestown, was charged with prohibited firearm possession, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of harassment May 12 in Germany Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jonathan Duvall, 28, of Littlestown, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a small amount of personal use marijuana, and drug paraphernalia March 11 in Littlestown. The charges were waived to the county court.
Roger Hollenbaugh III, 46, of Littlestown was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent, a lane violation, vehicle abandonment, careless driving, accidental damage to unattended property, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle March 17 in Germany Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Megan Rickell, 26, of Hanover, was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent, a lane violation, and careless driving March 8 in Mount Pleasant. The charges were waived to the county court.
Misty Walling, 27, of Hanover, was charged with DUI, DUI with blood alcohol concentration above 0.16 percent, three counts DUI of a controlled substance, DUI of alcohol and drug combination, driving while blood alcohol content 0.02 percent or higher with a suspended license, exceeding the speed limit, and damaging property with a vehicle March 11 in Mount Pleasant. The charges were waived to the county court.
Ernesto Solalinde-Martinez, 42, of McSherrystown, was charged with DUI, a lane violation, and equipment violation June 6 in Bonneauville. The charges were waived to the county court.
Troy Harne, 41, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, was charged with DUI of a controlled substance, public intoxication, and five counts of controlled substance possession violation June 13 in Littlestown. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jamie Church, 41, of Littlestown, was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault June 3 in Littlestown. The charges were held to the county court.
Ronald Burns, 31, of Littlestown, was charged with a controlled substance possession violation Jan. 23 in Littlestown. The charges were waived to the county count.
Justin Sentz, 35, of McSherrystown, was charged with DUI, drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle June 15 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
