The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF) announced it will hold the first-ever “Moment of Honor” on National Medal of Honor Day, March 25, at 3:25 p.m. The moment will be a time for all Americans to stop and give thanks for the nation’s Medal of Honor recipients.
“Now more than ever, it is imperative that our nation come together to reflect on what it means to serve and protect our way of life. America’s bravest heroes have given so much in their service to our country. By holding a ‘Moment of Honor,’ we can honor these recipients and the values they embody: patriotism, courage, integrity, commitment and sacrifice. On National Medal of Honor Day and every day, we are inspired by their stories and give thanks for all they have done,” said Joe Daniels, president and CEO of the NMOHMF.
