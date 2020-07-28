The weather was hot and masks were in vogue but that didn’t discourage patrons from turning out for the Blue Ridge Summit Free Library’s annual Ice Cream Social and Whistle 5K events on Saturday, July 18.
Participants partook of ice cream on the plaza, maintaining social distancing but temporarily dropping their masks to enjoy the great taste of Antietam Dairy ice cream, according to a library release.
