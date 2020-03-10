Every 11 seconds, an older adult is seen in an emergency department for a fall-related injury. Falling is also the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations for older adults, resulting in 50,000 annual hospitalizations in Pennsylvania alone. It is a major threat to independence, accounting for almost half of admissions into nursing homes. But falling can largely be prevented.
The Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. in partnership with the York County Area Agency on Aging will offer Healthy Steps for Older Adults (HSOA), an evidence-based fall prevention program developed by the PA Department of Aging. HSOA involves two sessions scheduled for April 9 and 16, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. each day; and will take place at the Gettysburg Hospital in Community Room B, 147 Gettys St., Gettysburg.
