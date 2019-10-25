Adams County
The Arendtsville Water distribution system will be flushed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, October 28-30, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Customers are advised that flushing may create discolored and dirty water and/or lack of pressure. The condition will clear shortly after the flushing is completed. Customers should monitor their water before washing, bathing or cooking. Borough officials apologize for any inconvenience to residents.
Biglerville
The fall bazaar for Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, 300 E. York St. will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 1-2. There will be a Cookie Caper, where cookies are made for a bake sale. There will also be homemade crafts, novelties, homemade crab cakes, baked ham, barbecue sandwiches and homemade soups available for purchase. Eat in or carry out.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at May’s Restaurant on Steinwehr Avenue. Please note the change in date. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
——
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Li’s Restaurant at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, to walk in the area and have lunch Li’s Restaurant at 11:15 a.m. New walkers welcome. Call 717-339-9389 for more information.
——
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Al-Anon Group meets Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church. Use High Street alley with parking in back.
——
An informal bridge group meets at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County on Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is open to anyone who understands the basic game and wants to practice or improve their play. Call 717-968-4602 for more information.
——
Gettysburg Presbyterian church will host a Rummage and Bake Sale today and Saturday, Oct. 26. Today’s sale runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday’s sale runs from 8:30 to noon.
——
Under the Horizon will host its Second Annual Ceramic Pumpkin Paint on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds help prevent domestic violence. Painting slots are 75 minutes long. Reserve time with a $5 seating fee by emailing Cathleen Lerew at cathleen@underthehorizon.net. Ceramic pumpkins must be purchased in the store. The first small pumpkin is free.
——
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 is open to the public Thursdays (Burger Night) from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. This week’s Friday Night Special is glazed pork wings with scalloped potatoes, green beans, a roll, butter and dessert. Call the post at 717-334-4614 for more information.
——
Gettysburg Rising will hold an immigrant solidarity vigil on Friday, Nov. 1, on Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, 6:30-8 p.m. The group welcomes volunteers at this family-friendly event to pass out literature and apples, and to hold banners. It’s also a way to find out how immigrants contribute to the community. For details, email gettysburgrising@gmail.com or view the group’s public Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gettysburgrising/, or website www.gettysburgrising.org.
Orrtanna
The Orrtanna Seniors Group will meet at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Orrtanna Church. Please note the change in date. New members are welcome.
Elsewhere
The 17th Annual Heritage/ERA Preferred Properties 5K Run/Walk will be held Nov. 2 at Moul Field, 403 Moul Ave., Hanover. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Trophies are awarded to the first three overall male and female winners. To qualify for the Corporate Challenge Cup, business teams must have a minimum of five runners/walkers and have a minimum of $50 in pledges. For more information, call 717-540-4316 or email Joe Alfano at jalfano@mdausa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.