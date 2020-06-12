For the Adams County Arts Council’s next virtual 3rdthursdaynoon program on June 18, Arts Outreach Coordinator Lisa Cadigan will present a program titled “Creative Connections: Why We Need Introspection & Reflection to Build Community.”
Cadigan will share strategies for using introspection and reflection to not only spark creativity, but also to engage community in new ways, according to an arts council release.
