As our communities face the threat of pandemic sickness and racial injustice on a systemic level, the churches of the Gettysburg Area Ministerium have set aside 15 minutes today, Wednesday, June 17, at noon to respond with lamentation, repentance and prayer. June 17th is the five-year anniversary of the Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina and we believe it is fitting for us to offer prayers for our community and world during these difficult times.
As followers of Jesus’ words and teachings, we choose to stand alongside those who are hurting and those who are sick through a unique time of prayer and repentance that will happen along select portions of the borough of Gettysburg. Our desire is to foster unity and hope as we come together. Our hope would be to meet along the main roads leading from the square in the shape of a cross from Baltimore Street to Carlisle Street and York Road to Chambersburg Street. We will gather in groups of 25 or less on the steps of local churches and participating businesses along these roads through the center of town.
