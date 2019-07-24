The 2019 Esther Chase Wood Scholarship has been presented to Melaina Shoop by the Adams County Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association.
Shoop is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School. She will attend the University Park Campus and plans to pursue a degree in clinical laboratory science. She will receive $1,485 per year for the next four years of her enrollment.
The Wood Scholarship benefits Adams County students attending Penn State. The scholarship is presented to the student displaying the best combination of scholarship, community service, and need.
