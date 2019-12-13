Susan Hill and Carolyn George of the Elsie Singmaster Society will present a reading of the Singmaster story, The Ishmaelite, at the Arts Education Center on Thursday, Dec. 19, at noon. A long-time Gettysburg resident until her death in 1958, Singmaster achieved national fame as an author.
The Adams County Arts Council’s 3rdthursdaynoon series wraps up the year on Thursday, Dec. 19, at noon at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, with a reading by Susan Hill and Carolyn George of Gettysburg’s Elsie Singmaster Society. There is no admission charge for this hour-long program. The series will take a winter break, resuming in March with a musical program by Buzz Jones.
Hill and George will read Singmaster’s “The Ishmaelite,” a story about an African American who participated in the Battle of Gettysburg and then came back to Gettysburg for the 50th reunion in 1913. His belief that he had earned a place at the reunion was disappointed by the sad reality of his unwelcoming reception. Singmaster wonders about the “unfinished work” of the nation’s battle for equality.
