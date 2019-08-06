Authorities are still searching for a Gettysburg juvenile accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a 5-year-old Sunday in Bonneauville Borough, according to officials.
Octavian Perez, 16, is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, indecent assault without consent of another, and two counts of strangulation, stemming from an encounter Sunday in Bonneauville Borough, electronic court records show.
Perez “is being charged as an adult” due to the attempted homicide charge, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are still looking for Perez, Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Troop H, wrote in an email Tuesday morning.
PSP were called to a Mount Pleasant Township residence around 2:01 a.m., and the victim’s father said his daughter had “petechial markings” from Perez allegedly “smothering her with a pillow while demanding she touch his” private area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The 5-year-old told authorities she was asleep on Sunday when Perez is alleged to have exposed himself, requesting she touch him, the affidavit stated. When the victim refused “multiple times,” Perez reportedly touched her private area before getting mad at her continual refusals to reciprocate, according to the affidavit.
The victim recounted that, “he then smothered her face with a pillow, and she could not breathe,” the affidavit stated.
“She related she then went to ‘sleep,’ which is believed to be the time she became unconscious,” as reported in the affidavit.
When she woke up, the victim said, “she could not hear,” and “she had to crawl to the bathroom due to not being able to walk,” according to the affidavit.
Authorities said the victim “had visible injuries to her neck and had petechial markings on her shoulder area, face, and head,” the affidavit stated.
At 2 p.m. Monday, a witness who was with Perez on Sunday came forward to Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg, and indicated they were driving to Maryland around 12 p.m., according to the affidavit.
“Perez appeared distraught and had advised he needed to ‘tell him something,’” and told the witness that he thought he killed the 5-year-old victim in Gettysburg, the affidavit stated. The witness was not identified in the charging documents.
Perez allegedly told the witness “he had choked the victim and believed he had killed her,” according to the affidavit.
The witness indicated Perez said he drank alcohol that night “and was filled with anger,” the affidavit showed.
Anyone with information on the incident or knowledge of Perez's location is encouraged to contact PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111, according to a news release issued late Monday night.
Pennsylvania State Police initially reported Perez as a missing juvenile who was last seen in Bonneauville Borough on Sunday.
