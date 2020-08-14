Music In The Park is Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Hamiltonban Fairfield Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road,from 6 to 8 p.m. Rob Lewis will open for the featured performers, Cumberland Shakedown, which is an acoustic folk-rock duo that performs a unique blend of original songs and familiar cover tunes. Founders Jimmy Wilkinson and Bruce Rowland have been playing together for nearly a decade. Bring a lawn chair.
