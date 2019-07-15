The Adams County Historical Society has named Andrew I. Dalton interim executive director.
A native of Westminster, Maryland, Dalton is a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School and an alum of Gettysburg College. He graduated from that institution in 2019 with a degree in History and Political Science.
Dalton has been with the Adams County Historical Society as assistant collections manager since 2016, and prior to that he was a research assistant and collections volunteer since 2011. Dalton is the author of a book, “Beyond the Run: The Emanuel Harmon Farm at Gettysburg (2013),” and several articles concerning local history and the Battle of Gettysburg. He is a regular guest speaker for the American Battlefield Trust, a recipient of grant funding for research from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
Dalton will succeed outgoing executive director Benjamin K. Neely, who accepted a position as Executive Director of the Berks History Center in Reading. Neely had been with the Adams County Historical Society for 14 years, first as director of historic collections and, since 2012, its executive director.
