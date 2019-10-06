VISITORS— Buckley, Elmo, and Harbaugh-Thomas Library Branch Manager Barbara Buckley join the first grade students and teachers at Biglerville Elementary to celebrate the ACLS's My 1st Card program, sponsored by ACNB Bank.
The Adams County Library System (ACLS) continues connecting community members to opportunities that enrich their lives with the launch of a new initiative, My 1st Card: A Gateway to Exploration!
George Matthew, ACLS Youth Services Coordinator, says, “For children, first grade is a time for learning to read. We want to join in encouraging a thirst for reading by introducing every first grader in Adams County to the abundance of books, programs, and electronic resources available through library membership.”
