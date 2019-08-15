Of the 90,000 soldiers who served under the United States flag at the Battle of Gettysburg, nearly one-third were Pennsylvanians. On Sept. 11-12, 1889, many of those PA veterans returned for Pennsylvania Day to commemorate their wartime service. Tens of thousands of visitors gathered for this 48-hour reunion and to witness the dedication of Pennsylvania monuments on the Gettysburg battlefield. Visitors listened to veteran's memories about combat, death, union, treason, slavery and emancipation.
At the upcoming HGAC meeting on Aug. 20., Codie Eash of The Seminary Ridge Museum will offer a presentation of his research of what those present said and did during their reunion at Gettysburg, when their words and actions illustrated their collective memories of participating in the Civil War's bloodiest battle upon the soil of the state they called home.
Eash's program will be held in restored Grand Army of the Republic Hall at 53 E. Middle St. The hall doors will open at 7 p.m. and the presentation will start at 7:30 p.m. The GAR Hall is handicapped accessible. No reservations necessary for this free evening event. To commemorate the reunion 200 years ago, light refreshments will be served before and after the program. For more information, call Regina at 717-334-8312 or reach out online at hgaconline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.