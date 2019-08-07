Strawberry Hill will kick off the start of fall with an evening in the woods on Saturday, Sept. 21, 3-7 p.m. at the annual Trailgating event at 1537 Mount Hope Road in Fairfield.
Trailgating is family oriented with yard games, interactive trail stations, a cornhole tournament and live music. The evening’s activities end with an old-fashioned campfire, s’mores, and professional storytelling. Admission is free through the sponsorship of Adams Electric Cooperative Inc. and C.S. Davidson Inc.
Food and drinks will be available from Thirsty Farmer Brew Works, J & M Barbeque, and Antietam Dairy. Live music by The Brahman Noodles from 3 to 6 p.m.
To learn more about Strawberry Hill, visit the website StrawberryHill.org. RSVP to Trailgating and get the latest updates on Facebook.
