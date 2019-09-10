A Constitution Rally to celebrate the 232nd birthday of the signing of the United States Constitution will be sponsored by the Adams County Republican Committee (ACRC) at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 on Lincoln Square in downtown Gettysburg.
“This is the seventh year we have honored our country’s rule of law, enshrined in our Constitution. ‘We the People’ of our great nation are blessed beyond measure because of the great sacrifices toward our country’s founding, and the ensuing thoughtful social contract for a government that was just and that protected the natural rights of its people,” said ACRC Chair Will Tallman. “We invite everyone to join in the celebration and sign a copy of our Constitution.”
