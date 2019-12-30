Adams County
TOPS PA 832, East Berlin Chapter, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Tuesdays at Zwingli Reform Church. Weigh-ins from 5:30 to 6 p.m.; meeting to follow. TOPS is a weight loss support group for men and women of all ages. New members and guests are welcome. For information, call 528-4996.
——
Celebrate Recovery, freedom from hurts, habits and hang-ups, offers programs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays at The Intersection Church, 1980 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg; on Thursdays at Freedom Valley, 3185 York Road, Gettysburg; and on Fridays at Littlestown Chapel, 1144 Bollinger Road, Littlestown. For more information, call Mark at 717-309-6066.
Gettysburg
The Greenmount Fire Company will host a New Year’s Day Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Greenmount Fire Company is located at 3095 Emmitsburg Road.
——
The Rotary Club of Gettysburg meets today at noon at the Historic Gettysburg Hotel.
——
TOPS Club Inc. 0993, Gettysburg, meets every Tuesday at St. James Lutheran Church, York Street. Weigh-in begins at 5:45 p.m. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. TOPS is a weight loss support group for men and women of all ages. For more information, call Ruthie Nolt at 717-334-0849.
——
There are story times each week at the Adams County Library, 140 Baltimore St. Babies and Books, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.; Toddler Time, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.; and Preschool Story Time, Thursdays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. All story times are free and require no registration.
——
The Gettysburg Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon and 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
The Gettysburg Organized Referrals Network Inc. group will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, York Road. Visitors welcome; only one business in each category is eligible. For information, contact Steve Ayton at 253-0836.
——
An informal bridge group meets at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County on Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is open to anyone who understands the basic game and wants to practice or improve their play. Call 968-4602 for more information.
Littlestown
Boy Scout Troop 84 welcomes new and transferring Scouts in fifth through 12th grades to its meeting today, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, 50 E. King St. For information, contact Scoutmaster Doug Simms at 359-7549.
——
The Rotary Club of Littlestown, District 739, meets 7:15 a.m., Tuesday at the Littlestown YMCA.
New Oxford
The Conewago Community Band rehearses the second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ. For more information, call 717-624-8515.
