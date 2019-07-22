The following were on file at Magisterial District Judge Daniel Bowman’s office as of July 18
When charges are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial judge. Charges being “held” means a magisterial judge held a hearing and ruled that charges would move forward to the county court.
Joseph Matthews, 34, of Hanover, was charged with harassment July 17 in Conewago Township. The charges were held to county court.
David Newlin, 25, of Hanover, was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), DUI with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.16 percent and exceeding the speed limit May 11 in Bonneauville Borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
Tyler McMaster, 27, of Hanover, was charged with access device fraud, and theft, May 17 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Eric Shultz, 40, of McSherrystown was charged with DUI, DUI of a controlled substance, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle in Conewago July 5. The charges were waived to the county court.
Hunter Shaurette, 21, of Hanover was charged with a small amount of personal use marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper vehicle tint, March 4 in McSherrystown Borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
Bradley Hitchcock, 31, of Hanover, was charged with criminal mischief resulting in damaged property and disorderly conduct, April 18 in Conewago Township. The charges waived to the county court.
Timothy Burek Jr., 18, of Littlestown was charged with small amount of personal use marijuana, drug paraphernalia, DUI, DUI of controlled substance, underage drinking, a lane violation, and careless driving July 5 in Mount Joy Township. The charges were waived to the county court
Jonathan Alford, 43, of Littlestown, was charged with four counts of DUI related to a controlled substance, DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.16 percent, obscured license plate, exceeding the speed limit, and reckless driving March 15 in Mount Joy Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jonathan Kelley, 36, of Manchester, Maryland, was charged with an offensive weapons violation April 28 in Union Township. The charges were held to the county court.
William Walls III, 32, of Hanover Township was charged with small amount of personal use marijuana, and drug paraphilia March 14 in Conewago. The charges were waived to the county court.
Kendra Mumper, 19, of Carlisle, was charged with three counts of DUI of a controlled substance, small amount of personal use marijuana, and drug paraphernalia April 13 in Conewago Township. The changers were waived to the county court.
Edgar Morales, 20, of Hanover was charged with small amount of personal use marijuana, and two counts of DUI of a controlled substance April 21 in Mount Joy Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
David Ensor, 36, of New Oxford, was charged with four counts of DUI of a controlled substance, DUI combination alcohol and drugs, small amount of personal use marijuana., drug paraphilia, operating a vehicle without a proper license, lacking insurance, lacking valid inspection, and registration plate fraud April 11 in Conewago township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Krista Springer, 30, of Westminster, Maryland, was charged with possession of a controlled substance April 7 in Littlestown. The charges were held to the county court.
Timothy Wisniewki, 44, of Philipsburg, was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent, and a headlight violation, April 7 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court
Mathew Wilhelm, 20, of Hanover, was charged with drug paraphernalia, three counts of DUI of a controlled substance, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle April 3 in Littlestown borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jasmin Velez, 21, of York was charged with four counts of DUI of a controlled substance, controlled substance distribution intent, possession of marijuana, driving an unregistered vehicle, lacking valid inspection, driving without a valid license, and drug paraphernalia March 8 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Chase Tubo, 19, of Littlestown was charged with controlled substance distribution intent, small amount personal use marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a lighting violation March 15 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Brandon Spielman, 34, of Littlestown was charged with bad checks Jan. 23 in Littlestown Borough. The charge was waived to the county court
Patrick Koethe, 28, of McSherrystown, was charged with fleeing an officer, driving without a valid license, improper license class, three counts of stop sign failure, and careless driving November 11 in Conewago. The charges were waived to the county court.
Brett Smith, 24, of Hanover was charged with three counts of DUI of a controlled substance and driving an unregistered vehicle April 14 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Teza Brashears, 25, of Hanover was charged with small amount of personal use marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and stop sign failure April 27 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Marquis Brooks, 37, of Hanover, was charged with DUI, DUI with blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent, driving while blood alcohol content 0.02 or greater with a suspended license, and driving with a suspended license March 16 in Conewago. The charges were waived to the county court.
Joseph Jacoby, 27, of Gettysburg, was charged with DUI, two counts of DUI of a controlled substance, DUI of a combination drugs and alcohol, driving without a valid license, a lane violation, exceeding the speed limit, and careless driving Oct. 3 in Mount Pleasant. The charges were waived to the county court.
Eric Zaruba, 29, of Westminster, was charged with DUI of a controlled substance, and controlled substance possession violation May 9 in Littlestown. The charges were waived to the county court.
Tyler Noack-Monto, 18, of Littlestown, was charged with small amount of personal use marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a headlight violation April 4 in Conewago. The charges were waived to the county court.
Ryan Chrismer, 26, of Gettysburg, was charge with a small amount of personal use marijuana, three counts of drug paraphernalia, three counts of DUI of a controlled substance, and DUI combination drugs and alcohol Feb. 28 in Mount Pleasant. The charges were waived to the county court
Nicholas Richie, 26 of Hummelstown was charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a minor November 14, 2014 in Conewago Township. The charges were held to the county court.
Robert Riebling Jr, 64, of Littlestown with charge terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, and stop sign violation March 15 in Littlestown. The charges were held to the county court.
Jeffrey Journell, 31, of Spring Grove, was charged with a small amount of personal use marijuana, three counts of DUI of a controlled substance and stop sign violation Dec. 15 in Conewago. The charges were waived to the county court.
Kyle Hardman, 27, of Littlestown, was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood content above 0.16 percent, loitering and prowling at nighttime, a lane violation, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle March 9 in Mount Joy Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Kenda Miller, 19, of Spring Grove, was charged with drug paraphernalia, a small amount of personal use marijuana, and driving an unregistered vehicle Jan. 6 in McSherrystown. The charges were waived to the county court.
James Andrews, 41, of York, was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent, endangering the welfare of children, and driving an unregistered vehicle Feb. 2 in Conewago. The charges were waived to the county court.
Tiffany Ace, 29, of Littlestown, was charged with DUI of a controlled substance, a small amount of personal use marijuana, and a headlight violation Feb 2 in Littlestown. The charges were waived to the county court.
Carlos Mauricio Rueda Nunez, 22, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was charged with DUI, a stop sign violation, a parking violation, a lane violation, and careless driving May 21 in Union Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Scott Hagerman, 61, New Oxford was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent, and a traffic lane violation Feb. 24 in Conawago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Blake Haven, 18, of Taneytown, Maryland, was charged with DUI of a controlled substance, a small amount of personal use marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and following too closely Feb. 23 in Littlestown. The charges were waived to the county court.
John Kluver, 26, of Littlestown, was charged with a controlled substance possession violation, a small amount of personal use marijuana, and drug paraphernalia Feb. 2 in Littlestown. The charges were waived to the county court.
