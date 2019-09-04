“New Beginnings,” an exhibit of paintings by Adams County artist Gabe Clarke is on display daily at the Majestic Theater’s art gallery September through November.
A public reception celebrating the exhibit featuring a meet and greet with Clarke will be held on First Friday, Sept. 6, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Using color, shape, line and texture, Clarke’s work seeks to take an unconventional view of conventional subject matter. Many pieces reference the landscapes in which the artist lives or has lived, exploring the way buildings and spaces interact with their surroundings while creating new meanings. In rendering his vivid imagery, Clarke employs non-traditional materials such as doors, spray paint and house paint, combined with more traditional materials such as acrylics, charcoal and pastels.
“I intentionally break the rules of perspective and reject traditional expectations of landscape subject matter,” says Clarke. “My pieces are meant to test boundaries and find balance between being slightly awkward but not to a completely uncomfortable point.”
Clarke grew up in Adams County and is a graduate of York College of Pennsylvania. He currently works at Gettysburg College and takes inspiration from the landscapes of Gettysburg and Adams County.
