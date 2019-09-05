The Brethren Home Community will host organist Shirley Sprunger King as she presents a concert on Sunday, Sept. 15, as part of the Jardine Organ Concert Series, and also to celebrate the organ’s 150th birthday.
The free, public performance will take place in Nicarry Meetinghouse, beginning at 2:30 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken.
Violinist Venona Detrick will be accompanying King.
King is a graduate of Bluffton University (Ohio), the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Kansas, where she earned her doctorate of musical arts in organ performance. She was professor of music at Bethel College, organist at Bethel College Mennonite Church (North Newton, Kan.), and organist-harpsichordist for the Wichita Symphony Orchestra for 26 years. Prior to King’s retirement in 2013, she was Dean of Academic Advising and College Organist at Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa.
Detrick is a violinist with the York Symphony Orchestra, the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra, Allegro — the Chamber Orchestra of Lancaster, the Harrisburg Choral Society, and performs as a freelance musician. Currently, she teaches privately at her home studio and as an adjunct instructor at York College.
Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of U.S. 30 and PA 94 (Cross Keys), less than two miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus. Directional signage is available at other entrances. Ample free parking is available.
For more information about this fine arts event, call Joan at 717-624-5165.
