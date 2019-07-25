The postponed Gordon Lightfoot concert at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.
The concert, originally slated for July 25, was rescheduled due to an injury that prevented the artist from traveling to Gettysburg.
All tickets purchased for the July 25 performance will be honored at the rescheduled show. Ticket holders who are unable to attend on the new concert date may request refunds by calling the Majestic Theater Box Office at (717)337-8200 or by visiting in person at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The box office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
