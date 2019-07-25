The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will implement a new stop sign configuration at the intersection of state Route 233 (Pine Grove Road) and Shippensburg Road (State Route 4009) in Menallen Township, on Monday, July 29.
Currently, motorists have stop signs on the eastbound and westbound sections of Shippensburg Road. The new configuration will include stop signs on Route 233 in the northbound and southbound directions.
This new stop condition on Route 233 will be marked by “Stop Ahead” signs with flashing amber lights, as well as flashing red lights on the new stop signs. The amber lights will remain in place for 30 days and the red lights will remain in place for 60 days, after which time, the flashing lights will be removed. In addition, there will be variable message signs alerting motorists in both directions of the new intersection condition on Pine Grove Road.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 101 of which are in the Midstate.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.