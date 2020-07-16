The National Federation of Independent business (NFIB), applauds the passage of SB 1166 just moments ago, a proposed amendment to Pennsylvania’s State Constitution which would shorten the period of time in which governors hold expanded unilateral executive powers authorized by emergency declarations, according to an NFIB release.
Throughout the COVID-19 healthcare crisis, NFIB advocated on behalf of its 14,000 members for the safe reopening of their small businesses and the economy in Pennsylvania. While acknowledging the serious nature of our health-related challenges, NFIB’s position is that the concerns of our citizens as expressed through the legislative branch of state government should be given a higher level of legal standing than current law allows, according to the release.
