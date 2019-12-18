Dylan Reinert represents the Business Department at Gettysburg High School as the Gettysburg Lions Club’s Student of the Month. Students are selected for academic achievement and leadership in school and community activities. Dylan is a three-year captain of the wrestling team and last year placed 7th in the state at 170 pounds. He was a wrestling tournament volunteer and gave wrestling demonstrations at elementary schools.
As a member of FBLA, Future Business Leaders of America, Dylan will compete in Computer Applications. In 9th and 10th grades, he was a member of the Sports Leadership Club and he played football. He is a member of NHS, helped with Holiday Market and the MiniThon. For three years he has volunteered at the Apple Harvest Festival for the Cashtown Lions Club.
