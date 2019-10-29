Rebecca Negro, representing the Music Department, is the October Student of the Month for the Gettysburg Lions Club.
Lions Club’s motto “We Serve” is exemplified by her service to her school and community in the music field. In the concert choir, she is the alto section leader and a member of the All-State Choir for 2019. Becca is a member of the Tri-M Music Honors Society, plays viola in the orchestra, plays piano and is part of many ensembles.
