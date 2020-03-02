Jean Barnett Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser through April 8, to raise funds for new programs in the brand new lower level.
Jean Barnett Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit the lower level programs. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Jean Barnett Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin.
