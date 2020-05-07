Due to the uncertainty of special events during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adams County Library (ACLS) made the difficult decision to postpone its largest annual fundraiser. An Evening with Alafair Burke, New York Times Bestselling Author of 18 books including "The Better Sister," and the fifth installment of a series with Mary Higgins Clark, "You Don’t Own Me," has been rescheduled from Sept. 20, 2020 to Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Tickets already purchased can be transferred or refunded.
To raise funds for the ACLS’s most urgent needs during this challenging time, Jamie Ford, New York Times Bestselling Author of "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet," "Songs of Willow Frost," and "Love and Other Consolation Prizes," will connect via Zoom for a conversation about his latest book and other updates since his visit to Gettysburg last September. An Evening with Jamie Ford: The Virtual Sequel, will occur on Friday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25/household.
