Hello and welcome to the news of Upper Adams in this wonderful world amidst hot/humid weather and thunderstorms. We needed some rain and got it! Moving into August already, as time waits for no one, we make plans with much to see and do. Lots of carnivals, bingo’s, sports and a whole lot more. Stay in touch with Gettysburg Times and try not to miss the many activities. Please spend time with family/friends, and pray for out troops, volunteers and all. Live each day to the fullest and always do your best, despite ups and downs. Attend church regularly and give thanks to God for blessings that we share. Have a nice week and please keep in touch with this friendly weekly column.
If you have news to share, please call 717-677-7554, or send to Box 94, Bendersville, Pa. 17306, the Tuesday before publication.
Birthday wishes go to: Helen Tocco, Aspers, Aug. 6; Frances Orner, Bendersville, and Stephanie Wampler, Aug.8; Katrina Kimmel, Aspers, and Sara Shank, Bendersville, both on Aug. 9. Enjoy your special days for more.
Happy Anniversary and Congratulations to: Buck and Holly Fletcher of York Springs, and to Wayne and Joan Bean, Bendersville, Aug. 7; to Mike and Laura Trostel, Biglerville, Aug. 9, and to Nick and Sharleen Fazzolari, Aspers, on Aug. 10. Way to to go! Keep it going for more!!
It means so much to keep in touch: Just had a wonderful call from friends to let me know that Aldaus Gochenauer (formerly Upper Adams) will celebrate his 90th birthday Aug. 3. Please send thinking of you/birthday cards to him at 1326 Village Drive, Spring Grove, Pa. 17362. God Bless You!
Be in the know: Upper Adams Food Pantry serves soup/sandwiches plus provides food assistance every 2nd & 4th Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. at Centenary UM Church, Biglerville FMI:717-677-6951. Donations appreciated.
Moving right along, take time to check some of these upcoming events:
Today and Saturday, Aug. 2-3 will conclude the 97th South Mountain Fair, near Arendtsville. Fireworks make a great show, and plenty of entertainment, see exhibits and much more while having a great time.
Tonight and Saturday — You won’t want to miss Bendersville Firemen’s Annual Carnival, celebrating its 100th anniversary with special programs, plenty of good food, (Friday night is Roast Beef & Chicken Platters, games, bingo, and entertainment by Dean Crawford and Dunn’s River Band, plus fireworks at 10:45 p.m.) As carnival concludes, music by “Cheap Sneakers”, delicious roast turkey and beef platters, hot sandwiches and more. Look for previous queens and anniversary special program. Don’t forget to purchase tickets for prizes. Thanks!!
Sunday, Aug. 4
* 12:30 p.m. The Waybright and Catherine Black families will gather for Annual Reunion, with covered dish meal, fellowship, good times at lovely Oakside Community Park, Biglerville.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
* 7:45 a.m. Start the day right, bring family and friends to Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast at Apple Bin Restaurant, near Biglerville, with inspiring message by Pastor Ben Siebert. All are welcome.
* 6 p.m. Biglerville Garden Club extends invitation to attend meeting at Harbaugh/Thomas Library, Biglerville, with program by Pat Lawrence award floral designer/judge. Members please bring flowers. Robin Pottorff will provide floral music. FMI: contact 717-253-1601. New members welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
* 11:30 a.m. Gettysburg Church of Brethren, Biglerville Road, Church Women United invites all local church women to meeting/luncheon with speaker Lizzy Cooper about Gleaning Project.
Just a reminder: Mark Aug. 10, 1 p.m. for the Dedication of new Training Tower Module at Adams County Emergency Services Training Center, Gettysburg. Come, see how your volunteers/ firefighters train. A short program and light refreshments. Many thanksto all for your help.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11
* Noon-4:30 p.m. Welcome to Hollabaugh Bros. Peach Festival, Biglerville with some samples, veggies, and of course, popular ice cream sundaes. Food provided by and benefiting United Way of Adams County, plus wagon rides, games, etc. FMI: 7170677-8212.
Looks like this is it for this week. Please keep in touch with Gettysburg Times for more upcoming events. Have a nice week until we meet again.
Sad but true — I was shocked to know my best friend/co-worker, buddy Holly Fletcher is moving on to new position from Gettysburg Times. I am at a loss of words but wish her the best, good luck and she will be missed. Things will never be the same, perhaps it will soon be my turn, farewell — so long!
Thought of the week: Right next door or miles apart--Friends and Families are always close in heart! Please be nice to one another.
