The Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust Advisory Committee announced Monday it has awarded $80,000 in emergency grants to 14 Adams County nonprofits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturn.
Grants will meet Adams County residents’ basic needs for food assistance and emergency financial assistance to prevent evictions and utility shut offs. Grants also assist with nonprofit operating costs, and the necessary purchase of personal protective equipment and disinfectant supplies.
