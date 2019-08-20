The Chamber, Adams County’s oldest and largest business organization, will recognize area businesses celebrating milestone membership anniversaries during a County Connections breakfast on Oct. 1 at Hoffman Homes for Youth in Littlestown.
The unique County Connections events, held quarterly throughout Adams County, are about building connections with fellow business leaders. Attendees network over breakfast then take the stage as all members have the chance to speak for one minute about their business or organization to the entire group.
The cost of the event is $18 for members and $28 for future members and includes a hot breakfast. The deadline to register is Sept. 24. To register or for more information, visit gettysburg-chamber.org or call 717-334-8151.
