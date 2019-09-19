Adams County
The Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host a meat raffle on Friday, Sept. 20. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., a meal is served at 6 p.m. and the raffle begins at 7 p.m. No tickets are required. For more information, call 717-677-9234 or 717-677-0870.
——
HACC is hosting Get Out The Vote from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5-6 p.m., Sept. 23-26, at the HUB Bookstore Lobby, in partnership with Adams Electric Cooperative and YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County. Register to vote in the next general election, Nov. 5. by Oct. 7. Bring your driver’s license or legal ID.
Abbottstown
Al-Anon, for anyone who has been affected by someone else’s drinking, will meet 7 p.m., Fridays at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 130 E. Water St.
East Berlin
Bingo will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the East Berlin Fish & Game, 1808 Fish & Game Road. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with food being served. For more information or tickets, call Michelle Royer at 717-773-8600. Benefits Bermudian FFA Alumni & Supporters for agricultural education. Tickets available @ the door.
Fairfield
Become a “Blanketeer” with Project Linus. The Gettysburg-Adams County Chapter will gather from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., to share ideas, fabric, yarn and patterns during a Make-A-Blanket session. The club will also have a booth set up at Pippinfest, Sunday, Sept. 29.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
CoDependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Enter by rear door. Contact Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
——
Friends of Project Gettysburg/León will meet Sunday, Sept. 22, 6-8 p.m. at the home of Sarah and Baird Tipson, 263 Springs Ave., where there will be a pot-luck dinner. Three artists from the Xuchialt school for the arts in León, Laleska Hernandez, Alaniz Bojorque, and William Caceres, plus the PGL In-Country Coordinator Greg Bowes and assistant Francisco Diaz will be on hand for the meeting.
——
The Adams/Franklin County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be begin with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Lincoln Elementary School. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walk starts at 11:30.
——
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 is open to the public Thursdays (Burger Night) from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. This weeks’ Friday Night Special is an 8-ounce New York strip steak with baked potato, side salad, a roll, butter and dessert. Call the post at 717-334-4614 for more information.
——
The Chambersburg Area Kennel Club will hold an AKC Sanctioned B Match at Gettysburg Recreational Park, 545 Long Lane, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hanover
Support and Deliverance Group meets every Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Praise and Worship Center, 17 Wayne Ave., for people who wish to overcome addictive habits, over-eating, alcoholism or drug addiction, through Jesus Christ. For information, call Larry at 717-632-2773.
Littlestown
Bingo will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church Parish Hall, 29 S. Queen St. The kitchen will be open at 6 p.m., with soup, sandwiches, drinks and homemade baked goods.
