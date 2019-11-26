Cashtown

The annual Christmas party for Cashtown Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Cashtown Fire Hall. Meat, rolls and beverage will be provided. Bring your own place setting and a covered dish. Call 717-334-4176 to reserve a seat.

