Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home Community is now accepting registrations for the 14th annual Classic Car Show held during the 59th Annual Chicken BBQ, Car Show & Auction on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The car show is held rain or shine from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Pre-registration is $8, or $10 the day of the show.
Contact the CKV volunteer services office for registration forms or for more information by calling 717-624-5227.
Proceeds from this annual event benefit the Good Samaritan Fund, which supports residents who have outlived their financial resources.
