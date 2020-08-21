scott

NEW SITE - Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers Inc. opened at its new location, 208 Lincoln Way East in New Oxford, with a ribbon cutting Wednesday. At the event were, front row, Todd King, Jennifer Meckley, Michaela Shaffer, Tanner Coyle, Natalie Coyle, Scott Coyle, Karen Coyle, Carrie Stuart, Darlene A. Brown, Cathy Wallen, state Rep. Torren Ecker, Amanda Kline, Libby Norris, and Kara Starner; back row, Cassidy Coyle, Tyler Coyle, Wes Warehime, Judy Wilson, Sen. Doug Mastriano, John Husser, Bev Frey, Raymond McMaster, Gary Rappoldt, Ashley Seitler, John Hanner, Stacey Green, Kate Shay, Linda Harrier, Robin Fitzpatrick, and Janice Swartz.

 Submitted Photo

Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers Inc. celebrated the opening at its new location with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to a release from the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Owners Scott and Karen Coyle were joined by their staff, family, representatives from The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County and the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce as well as dignitaries from the local community, according to the release.

