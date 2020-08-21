Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers Inc. celebrated the opening at its new location with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to a release from the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce.
Owners Scott and Karen Coyle were joined by their staff, family, representatives from The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County and the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce as well as dignitaries from the local community, according to the release.
