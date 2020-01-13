The Chamber, Adams County’s oldest and largest business organization, will recognize area businesses celebrating milestone membership anniversaries during a County Connections program on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Hanover Country Club in Abbottstown.
Registration for the Happy Hour event will begin at 3:30 p.m., with the program kicking off at 4.
