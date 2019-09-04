Adams County
TOPS 1076 meets each Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Abbottstown. Weigh-ins at 9:15 a.m. Meeting at 10 a.m. Call 717-637-9062 for information.
——
The Adams County Democratic Committee will host an event for people to meet the candidates from 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 6, at its headquarters, 52 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg. Candidates for county commissioner, controller, school board, borough and township offices have been invited.
——
Tri-State Base of the USSVI is having a meeting at the Pike Restaurant on Route 97 in Gettysburg on Sept. 7 at 11:30 a.m. All submarine veterans are invited to attend. For additional information, call Dan Glogg at 304 596-4400.
Fairfield
The Fairfield group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 13 Main St.
——
A dance will be held Wednesday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, located on Main Street.
——
The Fairfield Fire and EMS holds bingo every Thursdayin its smoke-free dining hall. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m., with three early-bird games.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
The Gettysburg High Class of 1954 will hold a luncheon at noon on Sept. 11 at Perkins Restaurant, Route 30.
——
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Gettysburg Family Restaurant.
——
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 is open to the public Thursdays (Burger Night) from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. This weeks’ Friday Night Special is country-fried steak, redskin mashed potatoes, country gravy, a vegetable of the day, a roll and butter, and dessert. Call the post at 717-334-4614 for more information.
——
“Step back in time” at the GAR Hall, 53 East Middle St., 4-7 p.m., First Friday, Sept. 6, People from the Gettysburg Emporium will be in period attire and will discuss the fashions of the 1860s. There will be a walking-style fashion show and refreshments.
Hanover
A support meeting for families and friends affected by substance use disorders and addiction is held every second and fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Enter by Willow Street, the red door entrance. Visit www.guidingheartswithhope.org, or call 717-968-3083.
Elsewhere
Al-Anon, Adult Children of Alcoholics, meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, Md.
