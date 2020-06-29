The Adams County Community Foundation will host its fifth and final Community Call-in on COVID-19 and Adams County on Tuesday, June 30 at 2:15 p.m. featuring leaders of 19 key Adams County community institutions.
Each presenter will provide a brief update on what their organization is doing to address this public health and economic crisis in Adams County.
