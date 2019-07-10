Parkinson’s Thursday, Parkinson’s education and support groups, meets at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community the third Thursday of each month.
The agenda includes: 1 p.m., education module; 2 p.m., social break; 2:15 p.m., discussion group for individuals living with the disease and their caregivers; and 3:15 p.m., adjournment.
The July 18 education module will hear a presentation from Art Guyer, founder of the Four State Alliance for Parkinson’s Support and facilitator of the Hagerstown Parkinson’s support group. Guyer’s presentation is titled Caring for Caregivers.
Guyer served as his wife’s caregiver after she was diagnosed in 2002 until she passed away in 2018.
Registration is not required. All are welcome. Questions about the education and support groups may be directed to Jennifer Holcomb at 717-624-5474 or Daune Wynn at 717-624-2594.
Parkinson’s Thursday is held in the Encore Room, which is located inside the Harmony Ridge Community Center which is best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from U.S. Route 30 or state Route 94. Harmony Drive, which leads to the community center parking lot, intersects with Village Drive from the west.
