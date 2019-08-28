“History of the American Legion in Adams County: Celebrating 100 Years” will be presented by the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
This program will honor veterans as ACHS features speakers from the American Legion posts in Adams County: Louis Jones from the Albert J. Lentz Legion Post 202, Gettysburg; Larry Altamose from Legion Post 32, Littlestown; and Eugene Shaffer and Janet McGuirk, post historian, from the Ira E. Lady Legion Post 262, Biglerville.
Speakers will explain the history of the posts, when and how they were formed, and how the organizations contribute to the community. There will be two World War II veterans from each post as honored guests, as well as an honor guard to present the colors.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Valentine Hall on the United Lutheran Seminary campus. It is free and open to the public.
