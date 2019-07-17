The Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) invites the public to a Sunday, July 28, 1-4 p.m. special event at the historic St. John Lutheran Church, 13 E. Main St., Fairfield.
This is a continuation of the ACHS “Discover Your Adams County” series, and will focus on Fairfield’s role during the aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg, including the treatment of Confederate wounded in Adams County.
Additional programs will highlight the history of St. John Lutheran Church and Fairfield during the Civil War. Thanks to ACNB Bank’s sponsorship, this program is free for ACHS members and children under 12 years of age. There will be a $10 charge for nonmembers, which will be waived if membership is purchased at the door.
For more information, contact ACHS at 717-334-4723 or info@achs-pa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.