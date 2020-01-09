Africa will be the topic of the January programs presented by the Lifelong Learning Academy. Designed for senior citizens with curious minds, the twice-monthly presentations both educate and entertain.
Scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. is a film “Digital Africa,” which illustrates the ways in which both computers and cell phones have transformed the continent. Light refreshments and discussion will follow in the Wellness Café at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village where programs are held.
