The informational session about The Chamber’s trip to China, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
The nine day, all-inclusive trip, visiting seven of the top 10 attractions in China is scheduled for Oct. 17-25. Through a partnership with Citslinc International Inc., the trip starts at just $2,199 for chamber members and includes transportation, airfare, accommodations in four and five star hotels, three meals a day and English-speaking tour guides. Join the adventure and visit some of the most ancient cultural attractions in the world such as the Great Wall, Ming Tombs, and Terra-Cotta Warriors, as well as Tian An Men Square, local economic development zones, and experience local communities.
