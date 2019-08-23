Adams County Literacy Council will offer free family literacy sessions this fall at 1685 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg.
The sessions are slated for Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. with a free pizza dinner, books, gift card incentives, and take home activities at each session.
Early childhood literacy for preschoolers plus adult/parent education are part of the program. All children are welcome to attend.
For more information or to register, call Amanda at 717-479-7032 or email abgarner@iu12.org.
