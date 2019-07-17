Gettysburg Borough is seeking feedback from property owners, business owners and residents in the borough, especially those owning property or businesses or residing in property along US Route 30, state Route 116 and Business Route 15, about damage to buildings or negative impacts on businesses believed to be caused by truck traffic through Gettysburg.
This is part of an effort by the borough to determine the full impact of increased traffic by large trucks on borough streets, buildings and businesses. If you believe that truck traffic is damaging your building or business, please describe the impact or damage in writing and send it to the attention of Sara Stull, Gettysburg Borough, 59 E. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, or by email to sstull@gettysburgpa.gov. Photos of damage would be helpful.
