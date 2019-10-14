Mission of Mercy, a nonprofit that provides free medical and dental care to the un- and underinsured, will hold a special launching of its new state-of-the-art mobile dental clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 23, beginning with a tour of the medical and dental clinics at 11 a.m. and the launch celebration beginning at noon.
The event will take place at Gettysburg Foursquare Church, 328 West Middle Street. Gettysburg Foursquare church has been the host site for Mission of Mercy’s mobile medical clinics since 2006. Mission of Mercy has served Adams County residents since 1994, providing free care to over 5,500 patients who have visited the Gettysburg clinic over 23,000 times. In addition, it has dispensed over 28,000 free medications to the chronically ill, sick and suffering.
