Cross Keys Village (CKV) will offer a full-day seminar for those who wish to become a certified dementia practitioner on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Registration is required. All health care professionals and front line staff who work in the health care industry, family members or students are encouraged to register. The cost is $185 for professionals or $40 for family members, CKV volunteers, or students.
