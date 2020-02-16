The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County invites the local business community to its annual Legislative Luncheon on Friday, March 13, at the Gettysburg Hotel. Registration and buffet lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., with the program from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The event features a panel discussion and question and answer session with state Sen. Doug Mastriano, as well as state Rep. Dan Moul and Rep. Torren Ecker. The program is moderated by Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry President and CEO Gene Barr.
