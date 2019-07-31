St. James Lutheran Church and the Unitarian Universalists of Gettysburg will host a team of four climate scientists from Climate Up Close on Sunday, Aug. 4.
The scientists are traveling throughout the United States this summer talking with local communities about climate change. The four presenters are graduate students and postgraduate fellows from Princeton, Harvard and Berkley.
Nadir Jeevanjee studies the physics of clouds, radiation, and climate. He holds a Ph.D. in physics from UC Berkeley, and is currently a Harry Hess Post-Doctoral Fellow in the Geosciences Department of Princeton University, where he is also affiliated with Princeton’s Department of Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences and the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory.
Jake Seeley is an Environmental Fellow at the Harvard University Center for the Environment, where he studies the climate of Earth and other planets. He earned his Ph.D. in Earth and planetary science from UC Berkeley, and holds a B.Sc. in physics from Haverford College.
Aaron Match is a Ph.D. student studying atmospheric and oceanic sciences at Princeton University. Match studies the processes that lead to the observed winds and chemical distributions in Earth’s stratosphere, which is the layer of the atmosphere that contains the protective ozone layer. Match earned a B.Sc. in Atmospheric Science at Cornell University.
Nathaniel Tarshish is a graduate student studying the physics of climate at UC Berkeley. Prior to graduate school, he earned a B.Sc. in mathematical physics from Brown University, and investigated ocean fluid dynamics as a researcher in Princeton University’s Department of Geosciences.
From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, the team will present on the current state of climate science in the nave at St. James on the corner of York and Stratton streets in Gettysburg. At 12:15 p.m., they will take part in a pot-luck lunch at Unitarian Universalist at 136 S. Stratton St., then lead a discussion and question-and-answer session on climate science.
The public is invited to participate in both events. The event is cosponsored by the St. James Lutheran Creation Care Task Force and Green Gettysburg, a local environmental group. More information on Climate Up Close is available at https://www.climateupclose.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.