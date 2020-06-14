American Legion Post 202 will hold a Historic Gettysburg Battlefield Tour Ride fundraiser on Saturday, June 20, led by Licensed Battlefield Guide Phil Cole. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at 528 E. Middle St.; safety briefing, 9:50 a.m.; and kickstands up at 10 a.m for the two-hour ride. The cost is $10; number of participants limited so pre-sign-up encouraged.
