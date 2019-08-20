State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) is hosting a Grant and Loan Roundtable in an effort to alert municipal leaders about state funding and programming available to their municipalities.
The seminar is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 21 at the Adams County Emergency Services Center, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg.
“I am looking forward to discussing proactive measures to assist our municipalities in their efforts of seeking and applying for state funding,” said Mastriano. “Any time a municipality is successful with a grant or loan application, all of our constituents benefit and it is a huge win for the 33rd Senate District.”
The roundtable is being conducted by state officials that are deeply familiar with the grant, loan and technical assistance programs available through the commonwealth.
Speakers include Rick Vilello, deputy director for community development, PA Dept. of Community & Economic Development ,and Cynthia Dunlap, division chief of the Bureau of Recreation & Conservation, PA Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The event is open to all elected and appointed state and local government officials in the 33rd Senate District. Contact the Adams County district office at 717-334-4169 for more information regarding the roundtable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.